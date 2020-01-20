Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.21

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allianz SE will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

