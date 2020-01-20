ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 108.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 73,021 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 114.3% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM alerts:

NYSE:CBH opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.