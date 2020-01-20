Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMOT. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,744.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,489,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,934. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

