Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.00

Media headlines about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOSL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of AOSL opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $347.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

