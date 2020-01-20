Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 3,815 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

