Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,147,000 after acquiring an additional 155,483 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,016,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,897 shares of company stock worth $8,580,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $176.87 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

