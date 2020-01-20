Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

ALO opened at €45.46 ($52.86) on Thursday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.68.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

