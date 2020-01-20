alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.10 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been given a €17.10 ($19.88) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.21 ($20.02).

ETR:AOX opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

