Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 344.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

