Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

