Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,817.73. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

