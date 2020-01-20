Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.61

Media headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.61 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Amazon.com’s ranking:

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,820.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.