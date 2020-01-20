Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $2,305.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,177.07.

AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,820.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

