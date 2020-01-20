Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ames National has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ames National during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ames National by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ames National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

