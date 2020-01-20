AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $101.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,829,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

