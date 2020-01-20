Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AX. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 91.3% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $33.52.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

