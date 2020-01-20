Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $35.02 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,232%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $40.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.06 million, with estimates ranging from $11.46 million to $60.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 321,857 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,856.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 224,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after buying an additional 212,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $102.98.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

