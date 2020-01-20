Analysts Anticipate Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.24). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

LPCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 88,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.53 on Friday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.17.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.