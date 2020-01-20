Analysts Expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Beyondspring reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Beyondspring has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $466.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Beyondspring by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Beyondspring by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beyondspring by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyondspring in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

