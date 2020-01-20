Analysts Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Transcription Billing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

MTBC opened at $4.73 on Friday. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

