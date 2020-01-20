Analysts Expect Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Middlesex Water’s earnings. Middlesex Water posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middlesex Water.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million.

MSEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

