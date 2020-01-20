Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Announce $4.53 EPS

Brokerages predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.07 and the highest is $4.83. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $3.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $20.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.33 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.70 to $24.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,999.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,715 shares of company stock valued at $49,593,340. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,510,000 after acquiring an additional 526,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,477,370,000 after acquiring an additional 94,963 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,238,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $636.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.18 and a 200-day moving average of $536.36. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $341.75 and a one year high of $638.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

