Analysts Offer Predictions for Plains GP Holdings LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains GP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plains GP’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PAGP. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

