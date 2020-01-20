Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the last few weeks:

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Akin to the past few quarters, C.H. Robinson's fourth-quarter 2019 performance might have been hurt by bleak revenues due to the weak pricing and soft freight volumes. Notably, revenues declined 7.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2019, due to volume softness. In the global forwarding market, the company is witnessing air and ocean volume declines due to weak demand on account of the trade tensions. Amid bleak freight scenario, excess truck capacity has been weighing on the company’s truckload volumes. C.H. Robinson's high capital expenditures are an added concern. However, we are impressed with C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. We are encouraged by the company's growth-by-acquisition policy too. The company's efforts to control debts are encouraging as well.”

1/8/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2019 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/28/2019 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $74.12 and a one year high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

