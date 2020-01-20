Analyzing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.11 billion 0.51 $324.59 million $0.93 2.58 PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million 4.58 $15.59 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 6 4 0 2.27 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 89.49%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 5.87% 14.25% 6.91% PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 12.03% 11.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats PermRock Royalty Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

