Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.30 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.14.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 294,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

