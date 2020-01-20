Anglo American’s (AAUKF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $29.51 on Monday. Anglo American has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

