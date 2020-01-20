Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 180.75 ($2.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 186.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.85. The firm has a market cap of $330.28 million and a PE ratio of 7.12. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Also, insider Vanessa Dennett acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £9,264 ($12,186.27). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,480.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

