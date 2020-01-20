Apache (APA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apache (NYSE: APA):

1/14/2020 – Apache is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Apache had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/9/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/7/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

1/7/2020 – Apache was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

12/6/2019 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Apache had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

