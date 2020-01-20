Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

AIV opened at $52.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,430,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.