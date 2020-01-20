ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$9.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARX. CIBC dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upgraded ARC Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Firstegy lowered ARC Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.70.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

