ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $28.09 on Thursday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $716.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $787.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ArcBest by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

