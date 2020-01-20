ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ARKEMA/S has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $108.19.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARKEMA/S

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

