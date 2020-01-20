ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARQL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ArQule from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

NASDAQ ARQL opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. ArQule has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $20.45.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative net margin of 805.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at $12,371,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ArQule by 7.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

