ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €265.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €275.54 ($320.39).

