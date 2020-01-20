ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have trended positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

