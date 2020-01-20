Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at $902,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 426.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.12 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Associated Banc’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

