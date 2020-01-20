Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Associated British Foods to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,913 ($38.32).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a one year high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,584.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,394.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total transaction of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

