Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add”

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 563.07 ($7.41).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 573.40 ($7.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 577.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 544.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

