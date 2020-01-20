Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.40.

CAR opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

