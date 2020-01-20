BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 627

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 641.80 ($8.44) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 577.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

