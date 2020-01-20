Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baidu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Baidu by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,674,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,486,000 after purchasing an additional 318,489 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,744,000 after purchasing an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

