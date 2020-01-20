Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.32 per share for the year.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a market cap of $312.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

