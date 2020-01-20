Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMRC stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $609.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $142,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $842,105. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

