Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

NYSE:BMO opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 64,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

