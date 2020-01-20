Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC set a €10.80 ($12.56) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.94 ($11.56).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.19 ($11.85) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.11. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.