Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €123.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAYN. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

BAYN stock opened at €75.13 ($87.36) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.22. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

