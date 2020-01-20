Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €97.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

BEI stock opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

