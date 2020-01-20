Berenberg Bank Boosts Carnival (LON:CCL) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Carnival to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,585 ($47.16).

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival stock opened at GBX 3,712 ($48.83) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,459.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,421.66. Carnival has a 52 week low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.