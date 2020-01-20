Berenberg Bank Increases Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 860

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bodycote to a “sector performer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

BOY opened at GBX 925.30 ($12.17) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 923.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 788.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a one year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

